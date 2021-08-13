Chevron delays office return in California, Texas due to Delta spread

The logo of Chevron is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is postponing the full return of employees in California and Texas, joining a clutch of companies like Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) that have done the same because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases related to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The company had planned a return to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, in September and will now monitor regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date, Chevron said in a statement.

In Houston, home to Chevron's largest workforce, a full return to the office is "not expected to occur before October," the company said.

A third of its global workforce continues to work onsite in places such as service stations and offshore platforms, Chevron said.

