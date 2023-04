HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) paid Chief Executive Michael Wirth $23.6 million last year, a 4% increase from a year before, according to securities filings released on Wednesday.

Total annual compensation of Chevron's median employee fell to $161,488 in 2022, from $183,531 a year before.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.