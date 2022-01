The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday raised its quarterly dividend by 8 cents to $1.42 per share as prices for oil and gas tick up on the back of rebound in fuel demand.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

