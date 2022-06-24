Chevron to sell California global headquarters - WSJ

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is planning to sell its global headquarters in California and has offered to cover costs for some employees to relocate to Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The U.S oil company said it would remain based in California, but will leave its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.