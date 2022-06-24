1 minute read
Chevron to sell California global headquarters - WSJ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 24 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is planning to sell its global headquarters in California and has offered to cover costs for some employees to relocate to Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The U.S oil company said it would remain based in California, but will leave its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, the report said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.