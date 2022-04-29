Chile's Codelco reports Q1 pre-tax profit of $1.521 bln

The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarter in downtown Santiago, Chile, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

April 29 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a first quarter pre-tax profit of $1.521 billion, a 7% decrease from the year-ago period.

The state-owned company's quarterly production totaled 364,000 tonnes, down 6% from a year ago. Its direct production cost rose to $152 cents per pound from $132 the year before.

