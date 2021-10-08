Skip to main content

Business

In China, 19.9% of households believe home prices will rise in Q4 - C.bank survey

1 minute read

A worker stands on the scaffolding at a construction site against a backdrop of residential buildings in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Almost 20% of households in China believe the prices of homes will rise in the fourth quarter of the year, the central bank said in a survey report on Friday.

The survey said 19.9% of households believed home prices will rise in the fourth quarter of the year and 12.7% of households expected them to decline in Q4.

Among bankers, 82.5% believed monetary policy is appropriate in Q3, a separate survey published on the website of the central bank said.

China's new home prices rose at their slowest pace in months in August as authorities stepped up efforts to rein in a red-hot property market, and cooling measures were expected to limit home price growth going forward. read more

(This story corrects to "rise in Q4" from "fall in Q4" in headline)

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:25 AM UTC

U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback

U.S. job growth likely accelerated in September as the summer wave of COVID-19 infections began to subside, fueling demand for high-contact services like dining out, and positioning the Federal Reserve to start scaling back its monthly bond buying.

Business
Stocks slip but heading for weekly gain ahead of U.S. jobs data
Business
Marketmind: Kick that can
Business
Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising commodity costs
Business
U.S. Senate approves temporary lift of debt ceiling, averts default