Business

China approves 7 fixed-asset investment projects worth $6 bln in June

The Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng apartment compound developed by China Fortune Land Development is seen in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's state planner in June approved seven fixed-asset investment projects worth 38.9 billion yuan ($6.00 billion), it said on Monday.

China's economic recovery still faces difficulties and challenges, but the government will adopt effective and timely measures in response to new issues in the economic recovery, Yuan Da, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters at a news conference.

($1 = 6.4788 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Jenny Su, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing

