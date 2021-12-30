China c.bank issues first loans for emission-cuts financing

People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday it had issued the first 85.5 billion yuan ($13.4 billion) batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to promote green projects and corporate efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Under the carbon emission reduction facility (CERF), the first of its kind to be rolled out by the Chinese central bank, financial institutions can apply for low-cost funding after they have given loans to finance firms' efforts to reduce emissions.

($1 = 6.3752 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Ma Rong, Leng Cheng and Gabriel Crossley; writing by Ryan Woo

