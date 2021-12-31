Skip to main content
China commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025

A customer looks at toothpaste products at a supermarket in Shanghai, China, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China expects its retail sales to reach around 50 trillion yuan by 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

China will further strengthen the effect of consumption on economic development in the next five years, the commerce miniStry said in notice outlining ITS domestic trade plan for 2021-2025.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens

