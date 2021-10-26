China Evergrande expects to deliver 32 projects in Pearl River Delta by end-2021 - local media

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has resumed construction on 40 projects in the Pearl River Delta region and expects to deliver 32 of them on time by the end of 2021, local media reported on Tuesday.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports in various media, including the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; additional reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong; writing by Tom Daly; editing by David Evans

