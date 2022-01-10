Skip to main content
China Evergrande extends bondholders meeting voting date to Jan 13 - filing

A man walks past a No Entry traffic sign near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Monday that the voting period for bondholders meeting will be extended to Jan. 13, the property group said in a filing.

The meeting with bondholders scheduled on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds. read more

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Louise Heavens

