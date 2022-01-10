Business
China Evergrande extends bondholders meeting voting date to Jan 13 - filing
1 minute read
HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Monday that the voting period for bondholders meeting will be extended to Jan. 13, the property group said in a filing.
The meeting with bondholders scheduled on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds. read more
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.