China Evergrande to hold investor call on Wednesday - sources
HONG KONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) will hold an investor call at 1300 GMT on Wednesday together with financial advisers, sources said.
Executive Director Siu Shawn and a member of the property developer's risk management committee, Chen Yong, will join the call, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
