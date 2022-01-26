China Evergrande to hold investor call on Wednesday - sources

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) will hold an investor call at 1300 GMT on Wednesday together with financial advisers, sources said.

Executive Director Siu Shawn and a member of the property developer's risk management committee, Chen Yong, will join the call, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

