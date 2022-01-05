China Evergrande to meet with some yuan bondholders to delay redemption date

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Wednesday it will hold an online meeting with some yuan bondholders on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds to July 8 from Jan. 8.

The bonds in question are Hengda Real Estate Group's 4.5 billion yuan ($156.92 million) 6.98% January 2023 bond, which gives bondholders the option to sell bonds back to the issuer this weekend

Trading in the bonds will be halted from Jan. 6 ahead of the meeting with bondholders, Hengda, the flagship property arm of Evergrande, said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The proposed change in redemption date is due to the "current operational status" of the issuer, it added, without elaborating.

Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments.

Evergrande shares listed in Hong Kong eased over 1% on Wednesday morning, versus a 0.5% drop in the broader market (.HSI).

($1 = 6.3725 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo, Andrew Galbraith, Ella Cao and Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.