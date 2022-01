A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders.

