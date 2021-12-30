China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

Workers walk inside the construction site of a project developed by China Evergrande Group in Beijing, China September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months. read more

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Pullin

