China Evergrande says it will not hold news briefing after H1 earnings

An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), the country's debt-laden No. 2 property developer, said on Monday it will not hold a news conference after it reports its first-half earnings on Tuesday.

The company did not provide a reason for the rare move.

Evergrande said last week it expected its six-month net profit to slump as much as 39% from a year earlier, dragged by a drop in its home selling prices and higher expenses. read more

Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill

