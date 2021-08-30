Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China Evergrande says it will not hold news briefing after H1 earnings

An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), the country's debt-laden No. 2 property developer, said on Monday it will not hold a news conference after it reports its first-half earnings on Tuesday.

The company did not provide a reason for the rare move.

Evergrande said last week it expected its six-month net profit to slump as much as 39% from a year earlier, dragged by a drop in its home selling prices and higher expenses. read more

Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

