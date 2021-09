An aerial view shows the construction site of Guangzhou Evergrande Soccer Stadium, a new stadium for Guangzhou FC, developed by China Evergrande Group, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Monday that the construction of a soccer stadium funded by the property conglomerate in the southern city of Guangzhou is proceeding as normal.

Construction is proceeding in an orderly manner, the company told Reuters.

Reporting by Martin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo

