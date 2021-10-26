Skip to main content

Business

China Evergrande's EV unit shares surge on business shift, Evergrande sinks

1 minute read

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle (EV) unit (0708.HK) rose as much as 5.8% early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the cash-strapped developer said it would prioritise the growth of its EV business.

China Evergrande (3333.HK), however, reversed early gains and fell more than 6%.

China Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, averted a costly default last week with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it more time to head off a looming debt crunch with its next major payment deadline on Friday. read more

Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · October 25, 2021 · 11:27 PM UTC

Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows

Facebook Inc said on Monday it will start publishing the financial results of its augmented and virtual reality labs as a separate unit, where it is investing billions in its ambitions to build the "metaverse" and as it reported that its main advertising business faces "significant uncertainty."

Business
Asia stocks catch Wall St cheer but China caps gains
Business
Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk
Business
Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election
Business
TikTok to be in congressional hotseat over school-trashing content