China hopes U.S. will scrap all tariffs on Chinese products: commerce ministry

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China hopes the United States will scrap all tariffs on its goods as soon as possible after the U.S. reinstated 352 product exclusions from China tariffs, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Commenting on the U.S. move, commerce ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference on Thursday that such action was beneficial and hoped bilateral trade relations would get back on a normal track.

Reporting by Xu Jing, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

