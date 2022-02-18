China opposes trade assessment report by USTR

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China resolutely opposed a new assessment report released by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, calling it "based on trade protectionism" and ignoring China's contribution to the multilateral trading system, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.

The USTR said new strategies were needed to fight China's state-led, non-market policies and practices. read more

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu

