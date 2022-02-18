1 minute read
China opposes trade assessment report by USTR
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China resolutely opposed a new assessment report released by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, calling it "based on trade protectionism" and ignoring China's contribution to the multilateral trading system, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.
The USTR said new strategies were needed to fight China's state-led, non-market policies and practices. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.