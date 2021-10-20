Skip to main content

Business

China to protect legal rights of Evergrande creditors -c.bank head

1 minute read

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China will fully respect and protect the legal rights of Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) creditors and asset owners in line with repayment priorities laid out by the law, the country's central bank head, Yi Gang, said.

Yi made the remarks on Sunday at an online meeting of the Group of 30 International Banking Seminar, and they were released in a transcript on Wednesday. read more

Yi also said regulators should do their best to avoid risks from cash-strapped Evergrande spilling over into other property developers and the broader financial sector.

Reporting by Clare Jim and Meg Shen; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:15 AM UTC

Asian shares advance on earnings optimism, yen slips to 4-yr low

Asian shares advanced on Wednesday and U.S. long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings, while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar.

Business
Big fossil fuel producers' plans far exceed climate targets, U.N. says
Business
Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge
Business
China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
Business
Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges