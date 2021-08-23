Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Macro Matters

China says foreign trade may face more complicated situation next year

1 minute read

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country's Commerce Minister said on Monday.

Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this year, Wang told a news conference in Beijing.

China's cross-cyclical macoeconomic policy will help economic fluctuations stay within a reasonable range, Wang added.

Reporting by Shen Yan, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo

