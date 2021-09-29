China says it hopes U.S. can view bilateral trade properly

A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped the United States could view bilateral trade properly after the U.S. commerce secretary accused Beijing of preventing its domestic airlines from buying Boeing (BA.N) aircraft.

China hopes the United States can follow market principles and work with Beijing, Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing. read more

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Ryan Woo; editing by Mark Heinrich

