Business
China says it hopes U.S. can view bilateral trade properly
BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped the United States could view bilateral trade properly after the U.S. commerce secretary accused Beijing of preventing its domestic airlines from buying Boeing (BA.N) aircraft.
China hopes the United States can follow market principles and work with Beijing, Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.