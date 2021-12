British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua react after the opening of the markets at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday said it would expand the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme to include companies traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange and capital markets in Germany and Switzerland.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.