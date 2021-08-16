China to strengthen macro policies to support employment -state media

People walk in Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai, China July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China will strengthen fiscal and monetary policies to support employment, a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said, according to a report from state television on Monday.

Data released earlier showed China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks, floods, and high commodity prices pressured businesses, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. read more

China will step up "cross-cyclical" adjustments, keep economic operations within a reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to spur effective investment, said the meeting, according to CCTV.

China will also improve policies to counter increases in key commodity prices, and make good use of funds released by a recent cut to the amount of cash banks have to hold as reserves to support smaller companies, it said.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by Giles Elgood and Jason Neely

