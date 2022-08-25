China to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will take the measures needed to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese companies after the U.S. added seven Chinese entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting made the comment at a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.