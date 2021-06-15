China tells e-commerce platforms to regulate promotional phone messages

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China Jan. 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China's industry ministry on Tuesday said that it had told e-commerce giants Alibaba (9988.HK), JD.com and Pinduoduo (PDD.O) to regulate their use of promotional phone messaging to users ahead of the annual June 18 shopping festival.

The directive, delivered during what the ministry said was a meeting on June 11, is the latest move in an ongoing regulatory clampdown on China's booming "platform economy".

