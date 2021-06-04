Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

China urges U.S. to withdraw investment ban

1 minute read

China said on Friday that it strongly condemned U.S. President Joe Biden's signing of an order to ban investment in dozens of Chinese defense and tech firms.

China urged the United States to respect market law and principle and withdraw the investment ban list, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 4:12 AM UTCU.S. job growth likely picked up in May, worker shortages still a challenge

U.S. job growth likely accelerated in May as vaccinations eased the pandemic's grip on the economy, but companies faced difficulties hiring, with millions of unemployed Americans at home because of childcare problems and generous unemployment checks, leaving open the chance for another letdown in job creation.

BusinessGerman competition authority launches probe into Google's news showcase
BusinessAckman's Pershing Square in talks to buy 10% of Vivendi's Universal
BusinessAMC falls 6% after second share sale this week
BusinessBiden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms