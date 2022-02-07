1 minute read
China, U.S. should address trade issues on basis of mutual respect - Chinese foreign ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China and the United States should address trade issues on the basis of mutual respect, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, as U.S. officials urged Beijing to take concrete action to meet commitments under a trade deal. read more
There are no winners from trade frictions, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the foreign ministry, told reporters in a news conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.