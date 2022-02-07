China, U.S. should address trade issues on basis of mutual respect - Chinese foreign ministry

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China and the United States should address trade issues on the basis of mutual respect, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, as U.S. officials urged Beijing to take concrete action to meet commitments under a trade deal. read more

There are no winners from trade frictions, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the foreign ministry, told reporters in a news conference.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

