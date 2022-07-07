China, U.S. trade teams agree to maintain close communication: China commerce ministry

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - The trade and economic teams of China and the United States agreed to maintain close communication following virtual talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"China always opposes the trade protectionism such as the Section 301 investigation and urges the U.S. to stop introducing new trade sanction measures," the ministry's spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular press conference.

Both teams will strengthen their communication about macro economic polices, Shu said.

Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

