China's Alibaba says it will not join Ant Group share buyback

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group (9988.HK) said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in a proposed repurchase of shares by affiliate Ant Group, but would maintain its shareholding in the company.

Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6% of its equity interest earlier this month.

Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey

