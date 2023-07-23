China's Alibaba says it will not join Ant Group share buyback

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group (9988.HK) said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in a proposed repurchase of shares by affiliate Ant Group, but would maintain its shareholding in the company.

Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6% of its equity interest earlier this month.

