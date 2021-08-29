Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's Huarong posts $24.5 mln first-half profit after annual loss

1 minute read

The logo of China Huarong Asset Management Co is seen at its office in Beijing, China, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) posted a 158.3 million yuan ($24.46 million) first-half profit following a deep 2020 loss and outlined plans to shore up its balance sheet in a a Hong Kong exchange filing on Sunday.

In the second half of 2021, Huarong would actively "focus on the core business" and plans in the near future to dispose of subsidiaries with non-core business, it said.

Huarong is one of the four state distressed debt managers and counts China's finance ministry as its biggest shareholder.

It had warned investors of a massive $16 billion in annual losses on Aug. 18, citing provision for credit impairment partially related to the disposal of risky assets linked to its former chairman Lai Xiaomin.

Sunday's annual results statement, which confirmed the deep loss, was delayed by nearly five months because of restructuring uncertainties.

As part of a official restructuring plan, Huarong earlier this month said a CITIC Group Corp-led state consortium would take stakes in the company.

($1 = 6.4711 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

