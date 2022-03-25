China's JD Logistics locks in $1.1 bln in capital raising

An autonomous delivery robot is displayed at the booth of JD Logistics, the delivery arm of JD.com, during World Robot Conference 2021 in Beijing, China, September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 25 (Reuters) - China's JD Logistics (2618.HK) will price its issue of new shares at HK$20.71 each to raise HK$8.53 billion ($1.09 billion), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Friday.

The deal consists of a placement of about $700 million worth of shares to its parent company JD.com (9618.HK) and about $400 million in a primary share sale, according to the filings on Thursday.

The price set will apply to both tranches of the deal, a term sheet for the transaction showed.

The capital raising was priced at a discount of about 10% to Thursday's closing price of HK$23.

($1 = 7.8232 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

