Skip to main content

Business

China's long-term economic policy unchanged amid regulatory wave - People's Daily

2 minute read

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China is imposing fresh regulations on its industries to promote their healthy development and the country's long-term economic policy remains unchanged, Chinese state media outlet the People's Daily said in an op-ed on Wednesday.

The reform measures are aimed at supporting the development of the private economy and the purpose of clarifying regulations, drawing bottom lines, and setting up "traffic lights" is to guide companies to obey the leadership of the ruling Communist Party, it said.

Starting late last year, various authorities in China have launched regulations and penalties across a number of sectors, in some cases altering long-term prospects of entire industries, at a pace that has roiled markets and stoked investor uncertainty.

Chinese authorities have recently appeared to be providing reassurances to businesses. China's Vice Premier Liu He on Monday pledged continued government support for the private sector. read more

The People's Daily said the regulations have achieved "early results" and were designed to curb "barbaric growth" of platform companies.

The policies introduced do not target specific firms, the paper said, adding that the country would continue to open up, protect the rights and interests of foreign capital and promote fair competition.

"The regulatory policies introduced treat everyone as equals, and are aimed at violations of laws and regulations, and are by no means aimed at specific industries or companies."

Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:55 AM UTC

Shareholders may pursue 737 MAX claims against Boeing board, court rules

A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months.

Business
South Korea's 'Gen MZ' leads rush into the 'metaverse'
Business
Ford poaches Apple's car project chief Doug Field
Business
Investors call for private firms to disclose more environmental data
Business
White House: U.S. states to decide whether to extend lapsed jobless benefits