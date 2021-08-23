Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's WH Group discloses allegations made by former director

Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province China, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dominique Patton

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese pork processing giant WH Group Ltd (0288.HK) on Monday disclosed details on allegations made by a former director, which the company previously said were "untrue" and "misleading".

The company said on Monday some of the allegations were related to transfer of funds from its Shanghai-listed unit Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co (000895.SZ) to offshore markets.

WH Group earlier in August noted media reports citing allegations against the group made by Wan Hongjian, a former executive director who was removed in June.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

