Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary

March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese companies that defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times.

The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK) or any Chinese companies that defies U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo told the newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

Washington is threatening to add companies to a trade blacklist if they skirt new export curbs against Russia, as it ramps up efforts to keep a vast array of technology out of the country after it invaded Ukraine last month. read more

If the United States were to find that a company like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was selling its chips to Russia, "we could essentially shut SMIC down because we prevent them from using our equipment and our software," she was quoted as telling the New York Times.

