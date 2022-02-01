Cineworld in talks with former Regal shareholders over payments

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc (CINE.L) said on Tuesday it had started discussions with former shareholders of its U.S. business Regal Entertainment over a potential rescheduling of the British cinema operator's payment obligations.

The London-listed group in September said it would pay $170 million to those shareholders who were disgruntled with the price they received when the company took over the U.S. chain in 2017 and created the world's second-largest theatre operator. read more

In order to facilitate the talks, Cineworld said it had obtained undertakings to waive off any default arising from non-payment of obligations due to creditors, including certain holders of the company's guaranteed convertible bond due 2025.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cineworld, which has also been hit by possible damages of C$1.23 billion ($969.80 million) over a botched Cineplex (CGX.TO) deal, said it was hopeful an agreement could be reached with Regal shareholders in the period afforded by the waivers. read more

The British company has been struggling with a debt of about $8.3 billion, while movie delays and pandemic-related curbs keeping moviegoers away from theatres have also hit demand, but it said last month that the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" boosted its sales. read more

($1 = 1.2683 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juliette Portala and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.