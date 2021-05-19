Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A visitor uses a mobile phone in front of the Cisco booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Wednesday forecast its current-quarter revenue below estimates, expecting the reopening of economies to cool last year's pandemic-driven demand for its networking and teleconferencing tools, sending its shares down 5%.

With people beginning to return to offices following mass COVID-19 vaccination drives, the company expects demand for its video-conferencing platform Webex, virtual private network AnyConnect and cybersecurity products to slow down.

Cisco forecast fourth-quarter profit to be between 81 cents to 83 cents per share, below estimates of 85 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's revenue rose to $12.80 billion in the third quarter ended May 1, above analysts' average estimate of $12.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $2.86 billion or 68 cents per share, from $2.77 billion or 65 cents per share, a year ago.

