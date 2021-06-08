Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cisco to launch new features for Webex

A man passes under a Cisco sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) said on Tuesday it would launch a set of new features for Webex, ranging from background noise cancellation to adding polls and quizzes to make meetings more interactive.

Conferencing platforms such as Webex, Zoom (ZM.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) Teams have seen a surge in usage as the coronavirus pandemic has spurred a seismic shift to online working, learning and socialising.

Cisco, which also unveiled a new Webex logo, said its new hybrid work suite would be as much as 40% cheaper than a la carte.

The company has added 800 new features and devices since September for meetings, calling, messaging, and event management directed at hybrid work.

One of the upcoming features uses machine learning and AI technology to individually re-frame meeting participants, allowing everyone in the meeting to see body language and facial expressions.

