Citadel Securities avoids crypto due to regulatory uncertainty - founder

1 minute read

Representations of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on a screen showing binary codes are seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market makers, said the firm does not trade cryptocurrencies because of the regulatory uncertainties around the digital assets.

"I just don't want to take on the regulatory risk in this regulatory void that some of my contemporaries are willing to take on," Griffin said an Economic Club of Chicago event.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

