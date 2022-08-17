Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive

A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) said on Wednesday it has appointed Aveline San as the chief executive of its Hong Kong and Macau businesses.

San, who has 25 years experience in banking, replaces Angel Ng, who was appointed Asia head of Citi Global Wealth in April.

In a statement, Citi said San joined the bank in 2019 as the regional compliance officer for Asia Pacific and had previously spent 14 years with UBS.

San will report to Citi's head of north and east Asia cluster Tim Monger.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.