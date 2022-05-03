Citigroup acknowledges trader error in sudden fall of European shares

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) acknowledged late on Monday that one of its traders made an error in the sudden fall of European shares early in the day.

"This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction. Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it," Citigroup said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.