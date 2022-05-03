1 minute read
Citigroup acknowledges trader error in sudden fall of European shares
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) acknowledged late on Monday that one of its traders made an error in the sudden fall of European shares early in the day.
"This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction. Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it," Citigroup said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.