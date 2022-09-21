Citigroup CEO says higher rates to moderate growth in U.S,, world

Citi CEO Jane Fraser speaks at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser told Congress on Wednesday higher rates to tame inflation are likely to moderate economic growth in the United States and in the rest of the world.

"We are very concerned about the high prices that consumers are facing in America and indeed, around the world," she said in response to a question during the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Lananh Nguyen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.