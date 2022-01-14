Citigroup hires Mike Dunlap as head of North America oil trading

A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has hired veteran trader Mike Dunlap as head of North America oil trading, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter.

Dunlap was most recently a senior trader for proprietary trading firm DRW, according to his LinkedIn. He joined Citi in January, according to his profile.

Dunlap did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn request seeking comment. A representative for Citi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.