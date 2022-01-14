Business1 minute read
Citigroup hires Mike Dunlap as head of North America oil trading
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has hired veteran trader Mike Dunlap as head of North America oil trading, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter.
Dunlap was most recently a senior trader for proprietary trading firm DRW, according to his LinkedIn. He joined Citi in January, according to his profile.
Dunlap did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn request seeking comment. A representative for Citi could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.