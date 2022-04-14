Citigroup in 'initial discussions' to sell Mexico business - CFO

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) is having "initial discussions" with possible buyers of its Mexico consumer banking business, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Thursday.

Mason added that recent geopolitical events could make the franchise more appealing to others than in January when Citi announced its intention to dispose of Citibanamex.

Speaking to reporters after the bank posted quarterly results, Mason said the exit process is complex and could still include an initial public offering.

Reporting by David Henry in New York and Manya Saini in Bangalore.

