Citigroup's decade-old regulatory sanction lifted

The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) lifted a 10-year-old consent order with Citigroup Inc (C.N), according to an internal memo from the bank viewed by Reuters.

"We have worked very hard to remediate the issues identified in the OCC's consent order by strengthening internal controls, independent testing and how we conduct due diligence," CEO Jane Fraser wrote to the employees in the memo.

A Citi spokesperson verified the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In the original order issued in 2012, the U.S. bank regulator said Citigroup unit Citibank had violated requirements that it maintain an adequate compliance program and file reports on suspicious activity.

The OCC had said among the problems it found were that Citibank had trouble tracking "high risk" customers' interactions with different parts of the bank.

The OCC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside business hours.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Tanna, Rachna Dhanrajani and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.