Clariant delays 2021 results amid accounting probe

The logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen at the company's headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Clariant (CLN.S) postponed the release of its 2021 results while an independent investigation reviews allegations from whistleblowers of improper booking of provisions and accruals during 2020 and 2021, the Swiss chemicals group said on Monday.

Clariant expects to achieve its EBITDA margin guidance of 16-17% for continuing operations in 2021, whose sales rose 15% in local currency to 4.37 billion Swiss francs ($4.72 billion), according to preliminary data, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9252 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa

