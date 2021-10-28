Clariant expects more raw material price inflation

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Clariant (CLN.S) is expecting further raw materials cost increases but is confident it can pass them on to its customers through higher prices, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen said on Thursday.

"We are still seeing an accelerating but continuous price inflation for raw materials, that means you are continuously coming out with new price lists," he said after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker reported its third-quarter results. read more

"We don't see that stopping into Q4," he added, saying many contracts with customers would see a time lag of three months at most before the Clariant's own price increases took effect.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely

