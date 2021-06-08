Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Clover Health jumps 13% as 'meme stock' rally builds

2 minute read

An AMC theatre is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O) and other "meme stocks" jumped in premarket trading on Tuesday as small-time individual investors again piled into some of the most heavily shorted U.S. stocks.

The social-media driven rally has sent shares of companies including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) and GameStop Corp (GME.N) zooming this year in a bid to squeeze Wall Street short-sellers, and has prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to say it was looking into signs of market manipulation. read more

Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover and electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O) are among the most shorted stocks across U.S. exchanges, with Clover being the target of short seller Hindenburg in February. read more

Clover's shares were last up 13.3% at $13.50 after jumping 32% on Monday. Workhorse shares gained 2.5%, while AMC and GameStop rose 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 10:45 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is in early-stage talks with China's CATL (300750.SZ) and BYD (002594.SZ), about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

Autos & TransportationFord to offer new Maverick compact pickup standard as hybrid
Autos & TransportationTesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company
Autos & TransportationIndian court orders state to set uniform COVID-19 rules for carmakers
Autos & TransportationBiden administration creates task force to supply chain shortages