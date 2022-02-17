CME Group CFO Pietrowicz to retire next year

Men enter the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group (CME.O) said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer John Pietrowicz would retire in 2023 after seven years in the role.

Pietrowicz, 57, will be succeeded by deputy CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick, who has served as managing director, treasurer and head of corporate development at the company since 2017.

Pietrowicz joined Chicago-based CME in 2003 from the Merchants' Exchange, where he had served as the finance chief for two years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.